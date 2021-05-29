Police arrest four more suspects involved in attack on Owerri Police Headquarters





Four more suspects allegedly involved in an attack on Owerri Police Command Headquarters and Correctional Centre in Imo State, have been arrested.

The suspects have been identified as Ojukwu Ukonu ‘m’ 47 years old; Smith Amadokwa ‘m’ 45 years old; Ikechukwu Okomah ‘m’ 50 years old; and Ugbor Casmir Nnaemeka ‘m’ 49 years old, all citizens of Imo State.

The command’s spokesperson, Elkana Bala said they were arrested on May 27, 2021, at about 4:30pm in a coded operation. He said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

Source: Linda Ikeji