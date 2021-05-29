President Buhari receives second dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine at the State House (video)

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The president’s personal physician, Dr.Suhayb Rafidadi, administered the vaccine on the president at his official residence, State House, Abuja on Saturday, May 25.

Buhari had received the first jab of the vaccination on March 6 where he was presented with his COVID-19 vaccination card by officials of the Federal Ministry of Health, who supervised the exercise.

Faisal Shuaib, the executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), had said the second jab will ensure full protection against COVID-19.

“We are advising all Nigerians who have received their first dose to check their vaccination cards for the date of their second dose, and ensure that they receive the second dose to gain full protection against COVID-19,” Shuaib had said.

Thos comes a week the federal government asked those who had received the first dose…