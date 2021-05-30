Five persons caught by vigilante in Ughelli are destitute not ritualists

One of the destitute arrested by the vigilante

The Delta State Police Command says the five persons caught by vigilantes in Ughelli are not ritualists but destitute contrary to reports by some online news media.

Online reports had claimed that five suspected human parts dealers including four women were arrested by Otokutu Vigilantes Group under the Otokutu bridge in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, May 27. The suspects were handed over to Otujeremi Police Station for further actions.

However, the spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe in a rejoinder said the story is entirely false and should be totally disregarded.

“The Delta state command has been drawn to an online publication which says “ HUMAN PARTS SELLER CAUGHT IN OTOKUTU” and series of online publications saying “Vigilante arrest ritualist in Otokutu and handed over to otu-jeremi police station”. In light of this, the command wishes to state…