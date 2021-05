Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo clocked 50 today, May 30. In celebration of his day, the singer shared a series of new photos of himself on Instagram and then wrote:

Yipppppppppy

its my birthday

its my 50th

The Big Five O

today may 30th 2021

i made it to the fifth floor

All grace abounds to me

nothing missing

nothing broken

i always win

Jesus did it

Thank You Jesus