Gunmen abduct Nasarawa lawmaker

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a member of the Nasarawa Assembly representing Nasarawa Central State Constituency, Hon. Suleiman Danbaba Ismail.

It was gathered that Danbaba was kidnapped on Saturday evening, May 29, while traveling to Jos, Plateau state for an official function.

Chairman, Nasarawa Assembly Committee on Information, Hon Mohammed Omadefu, who confirmed the development to The Nation, said the incident took place at the forest in Sanga local government area of Kaduna.

According to him, the lawmaker had passed Andaha in Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State heading to the forest area in Sanga local government area of Kaduna when the kidnappers ambushed and whisked him away.

Omadefu, who represents Keana state constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), added that the kidnappers have made contact with the Assembly but were yet to make any demand.