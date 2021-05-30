Imo police describe killers of ex-presidential aide Ahmed Gulak as bandits, say he left hotel without any security escort

The Imo state police command has confirmed the murder of Ahmed Gulak, the former political adviser, to former President Goodluck Jopnathan.
According to a statement released by Bala Elkana, spokesperson of the state police command, Gulak who was a chieftain of the ruling APC, was killed this morning May 30 while on his way to catch a flight.
On the 30/5/2021, at about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.
Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.
He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport. Six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the…
Source: Linda Ikeji