Jude Okoye and wife, Ify welcome their third child

Music executive, Jude Okoye and his wife, Ify have welcomed third child.

The former beauty queen shared the news on Instagram, hours after she hilariously recounted how she got pregnant in 2020 even after saying “it can never be her” after seeing “everyone pregnant” in that year.

Ify Okoye who disclosed that they welcomed a baby boy, added that he’s been named “Ethan Jidenna Okoye”. The couple already have two daughters together.

She wrote;