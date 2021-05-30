Police arrest drug gang and seize over £5million cash in Britain’s biggest ever money laundering raid (photos)

UK police seized more than £5million of criminal loot during a raid on a luxury two-bedroom flat in Britain’s biggest ever cash raid.

The huge cash seizure followed an operation launched in August 2019 by a pro-active team from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command targeting the organised crime networks, Sun UK reports.

The money launderers were jailed on Friday, May 28 for their role in moving monetary profits from drugs and guns.

The laundering network’s £3,500 luxury apartment in a swanky gated estate in Fulham, South West London, was filled with stacks of bank notes being laundered for gangsters.

Police have revealed that lots of cash were stockpiled by launderers during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 as the launderers were unable to transfer the cash out of the country.

Latvian teacher Sergejs Auzins, 46, Russian socialite and DJ, Ruslan Shamsutdinov, 36, and Iranian Serwan Ahmadi, 35, admitted conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove…