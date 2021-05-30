President Buhari to visit Ghana over Mali crisis

President Buhari will on Sunday, May 30, depart Abuja for Accra, Ghana to attend an emergency Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS, convened to discuss recent political crisis in Mali.

A statement released by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the meeting is at the instance of the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.