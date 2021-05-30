President Buhari to visit Ghana over Mali crisis

President Buhari will on Sunday, May 30, depart Abuja for Accra, Ghana to attend an emergency Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS, convened to discuss recent political crisis in Mali.
A statement released by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the meeting is at the instance of the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.
”Prior to the Extraordinary Summit, the President had met with the Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator in Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who briefed him on the latest developments in the country following his meeting with key political actors in the West African country.
As the situation in Mali continues to evolve, Nigeria had condemned the May 24 military coup, the subsequent detention of the president and prime minister by soldiers, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilian officials detained.” the statement in…
Source: Linda Ikeji