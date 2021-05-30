Villagers including children drown while trying to escape during bandit attack in Niger state

At least 14 people have reportedly died when armed bandits attacked villages in Kwata ward in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was gathered that some of the victims, mostly women and children ran into river Kaduna and drowned while trying to escape during the attack which occurred on Friday, May 28.

“Unfortunately, many of them could not swim and drowned in the river,” an eyewitness told newsmen.

It was also gathered that seven people were shot by the bandits, four of them were confirmed dead while two others were receiving treatment at the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna

Sources from the area told Daily Trust that the 11 bodies of the victims have been recovered and buried while several others were still missing.

In all, 14 people were said to have lost their lives while the community was still counting its losses as some families said they have not found their members and relatives.

Many villagers, mostly young girls and…