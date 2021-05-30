”Your actions can indeed hunt you later”- Gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey, cautions Nigerians in the habit of insulting men of God during football banter

Gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey, took to his Twitter handle this morning to caution Nigerians who are in the habit of insulting men of God during football banter.

Minister Bassey wrote,;

”So the fun & friendly football banters we share here has, for some, become a reason to insult and ridicule “Nigerian Pastors?” How sad. What has being a Nigerian Pastor got to go with a football game? Okay then, we’ll just keep it at music and ministry so folks don’t sin.

Being on Twitter and social media doesn’t mean you should throw away decorum and respect for people. Folks forget life can be interesting. And your actions can indeed hunt you later. You don’t know where you’d meet people tomorrow. Please let’s act with care even on Twitter.

Why do folks think pastors should not relate on such levels? They are the reason ministers of the gospel appear to put up a mystical front. I grew up playing and watching lots of football. So is it wrong to share some of these moment…