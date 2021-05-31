Another police station burnt by hoodlums in Imo

Unknown gunmen have razed the Amandugba Divisional Police Headquarters in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State today May 31.

According to The Nation, residents say the attackers threw explosives into the police station before it went up in flames.

” Isu Divisional Police Headquarters is on fire now. Fire has engulfed the facility. The attackers threw explosives objects and it caught fire immediately.”

This will be the fourth Divisional Police Headquarters burnt by hoodlums in less than one week in Imo State.