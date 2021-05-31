Buhari traveled to Ghana to discuss with ECOWAS leaders on how to return peace to Mali when there is no peace in Nigeria

Reno Omokri has hit out at President Buhari’s decision to travel to Ghana for a meeting with ECOWAS leaders to discuss how to return peace to Mali, despite the incessant killings in Nigeria.

Reacting on Twitter, Reno wrote: “What an irony that @MBuhari traveled to Ghana to discuss with ECOWAS leaders on how to return peace to Mali. How can Buhari bring peace to Mali when there is no peace in Nigeria. Last week, more people were killed in Nigeria than were killed in Mali throughout May! “