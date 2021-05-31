Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez responds to transfer rumours about the striker

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has provided a response to claims the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will leave Juventus this summer.

The 36 Juventus striker is fast approaching the final 12 months of his contract with the Turin giants, and there are rumours he’s to depart Italy for Portugal.

The Portugal international has been linked with his other former clubs Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon, while Paris Saint-Germain harbor long-term interest.

But Rodriguez has poured cold water on claims her long-term boyfriend could leave the Allianz Stadium.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the model was quizzed on Ronaldo’s future while in the north-eastern city of Jaca over the weekend, and responded: “He is staying.”

Rodriguez’s comments come after Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved and managing director Fabio Paratici said Cristiano Ronaldo was staying put.

“We’ve decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s the best player in the world and we…