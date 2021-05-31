Delta Police Command warns against hoisting and carrying of Biafra flag in any part of the state

The Delta State Police Command has warned against hoisting and carrying of Biafra flag in any part of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who gave the warning in a statement on Sunday, May 30, said undercover police detectives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of arresting any one caught carrying Biafra Flag.

“The Command is aware of the threat of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) and their intention of parading themselves in some parts of the state.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State who is determined to maintain peace in the state has urged officers and men of the state command to be on red alert, watchful, and deal decisively with the trouble shooters,” the statement reads.

“The CP therefore warns that on no account should anybody be seen carrying or hoisting Biafra flag in whatever guise in the state. The command is more than ever willing and determined to go after any miscreant who might be found…