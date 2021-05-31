 God has anointed Tinubu as next president of Nigeria”

General Overseer and Primate of Christ Revelation Church of God , Bishop Ayodeji Ipinmoroti has said God revealed to him that Tinubu would become the next President of the country.

According to the Nation, Bishop Ipinmoroti made the revelation to commemorate the children’s day celebration in Lagos state.

He said God did not design Nigeria to disintegrate and that his recent encounter with God that showed him former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu will emerge next President.

Ipinmoroti stated that certain mysteries need to be tackled for Tinubu Presidency to materialise.

He claimed that many of Tinubu’s political associates would betray him before the elections but that won’t stop him from becoming president.

Bishop Ipinmoroti said God showed him “Nigeria system will work again but we need to repent from our sinful ways. It requires the prayer of the faithful to put things right.”

He added: “I do not see Nigeria breaking apart. Bola Tinubu is a right peg in…