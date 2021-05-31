I’m in pain – Bobrisky gives update on his "butt surgery" (video)

I'm in pain - Bobrisky gives update on his butt surgeryBobrisky has given an update on his alleged "butt surgery" via videos he shared on his Snapchat account.  The cross-dresser shared videos of him receiving Intravenous (IV) fluid drips while on a hospital bed and also disclosed that he is in pain.  Watch Bobrisky's video below……      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post I’m in pain – Bobrisky gives update on his “butt surgery” (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

