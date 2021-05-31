Naomi Osaka withdraws from French open as she reveals she’s depressed amid media controversy

Four-time Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka has decided to withdraw from the French Open following the bitter fallout from her decision to boycott all media activity.

In an announcement made on Twitter, Naomi said she intends to “take some time away from the court” rather than continue to be a distraction for her stance against speaking to the press.

Last week, on the eve of the tournament, Naomi she would not face the press during the 2021 French Open, citing mental health reasons.

She said at the time: “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one.”

True to her word, following her win over Patricia Tig in the first round on Sunday, May 30, Osaka failed to attend the post-match press conference.

Afterward, she was threatened with expulsion over her press boycott. On Sunday, the former world number one was warned she could be thrown out of the French…