Nigerian army and police storm Enugu Church and arrest members over allegations they’re IPOB members (video)

Nigerian army and police officers stormed a church in Enugu state on Sunday morning, May 30, and arrested over 50 members over allegations they are members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The members were worshipping in the church on Owerri Road, Enugu, when service was interrupted by the uniformed men.

A video going viral online shows police and soldiers giving orders while male members of the church marched out of the church with their hands in the air.

A source told SaharaReporters: “The Nigeria police and military have just stormed a church in Owerri Road, Enugu State, molesting over 50 men, both old and young while matching them to an unknown destination.

“We are bringing this to the attention of the world. The lives of these men should not be wasted for no crime committed. They were only at a place of worship today being Sunday the 30th of May 2021 and no arms were found with them.”

