Police neutralise suspected armed robber in Nasarawa, recover firearm

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have killed a suspected armed robber and recovered one locally fabricated gun.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Rahmhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, May 30, said the robber was shot dead in a gun duel with police operatives along Lafia-Makurdi road.

“On 30/5/2021 at about 0210hrs, a distress call was received by the personnel of Police Mobile Force of the Nasarawa State Command on special duty at Kadarko, Keana LGA that, armed robbers had blocked Lafia-Makurdi road and unsuspecting travellers are being dispossessed of their personal belongings,” he stated.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Police operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene where a gun duel ensued, in the process, one yet to be identified suspected armed robber was fatally wounded and one locally fabricated gun was recovered from him; he was rushed to Odumu hospital where he died while receiving treatment.” he added.

