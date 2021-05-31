Victorious Chelsea stars return to England with the Champions League trophy (Photos)

Chelsea’s victorious players have returned to Cobham in England with the Champions League trophy after winning their second European title on Saturday May 29.

The Blues overcame Manchester City 1-0 at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Saturday night thanks to Kai Havertz’ calmly taken first-half goal.

Chelsea captain, Azpilicueta said after the match: ‘That’s done, we are very happy, we will celebrate, we are champions of Europe again after nine years, second time in our history.

‘I’m pleased that I could get my hands on the trophy that I missed before. But that’s gone, we are part of the history of Chelsea and then we will go for the next challenge. ‘I was proud to lead the team out but I wanted to be prouder.

‘Of course to lift the trophy, to lead the team, this club, it’s amazing after nine years to get this chance and thank you to my whole team mates, for the staff, to make this moment possible is incredible. It was very emotional and of course I’m very…