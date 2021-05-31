Zamfara youths block highway to protest against incessant attacks by bandits, destroy vehicles

The Gusau – Kaura Namoda Highway in Zamfara State has been blocked by youths from the state who are reportedly staging a violent protest against the incessant attacks by bandits in their communities.

Channels Television reported that one of the commuters who was trapped along the road on Monday May 31, said the youths blocked the highway along Kurya junction and began to destroy public vehicles travelling along the road.

They reportedly condemned the unending insecurity and attacks carried out by bandits in their communities.

Police operatives have however, dispersed the protesters to ensure the free flow of vehicular movement on the road.