Bandits kill 4 in Kaduna community

Bandits have reportedly killed four people in an attack carried out at Goska community in Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the bandits killed two males and two females in the attack and also left one person injured.

The two males according to security reports were attacked and killed on their farms by the assailants.

A woman also sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital while security patrols are ongoing in the general area, alongside investigations into the attack.