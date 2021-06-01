Gionee Unveils M15

Mr Benneth Ekechukwu, MD

Here comes the Marathon!

Introducing the latest GIONEE M15…Experience Glamour!

The unique fabulous gradient device has a 6.67’’Hole-punch Display that offers FHD+ resolution, with 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Android 11 and a Helio G90 Octa-Core, 2.0GHz processor, an improved CPU to boost its performance.

GIONEE M15 comes in two variants optimized with lots of amazing features.

The two variants have the same features except the Memory (8GB + 128GB/6GB + 128GB) both can be expanded to 256GB using an external memory card.

It also features a quad rear camera configuration led by a 48MP main lens, alongside a 5MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. A 16MP brilliant front camera with enhanced relative focusing function and AI algorithm to achieve clear photo effect.

Other features include an improved built-in Night Mode, time lapse features, supported by a 108MP super pixel for an awesome high quality shooting…