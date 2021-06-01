Kaduna state university students storm state govt house to protest hike in tuition fee

Students of Kaduna State University (KASU) today June 1 stormed the state government house to protest against the hike in the tuition fees.

The students, in their thousands, carried placards with various inscriptions such as: “We are orphans, reverse the fees”; ” Please help us to get education and not kill our dreams of getting educated” and Education should be for all not only for the children of the rich” among others.

The students blocked the road leading to the government house and were however denied access to the government house.

One of the students, Comrade Yusuf Shehu, asked the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to rescind the decision to increase school fees for the sake of the children of the poor in the school.