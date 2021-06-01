Police arrest 12 illicit drug dealers in Delta, recover cocaine, Indian hemp, cracks

The Delta State Police Command has arrested 12 members of a drug syndicate that allegedly supply criminals in Sapele illicit drugs.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday June 1, said police acted on a tip-off and raided the hideout of the syndicate.

“Acting on Credible intelligence that a cartel suspected to be dealing in cocaine are domiciled in Sapele, police operatives attached to SACU went on a discreet operation to investigate and fish out these elements who supplies criminals in Sapele with cocaine, Indian hemps and other illicit drugs, which they depend on before going for their criminal activities,” Edafe stated.

“On 29th may 2021, SACU Operatives stormed their hide out, where over 50 suspects were sighted, they immediately took to their heels, the police went after them, and arrested Eric Atijegbe ‘m’ 35years, Adams Esubi ‘m’ age 46years, Joshau Oda ‘m’ age 18years and nine others all of…