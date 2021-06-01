The Nigeria Govt has failed woefully in protecting the lives of the people

Nigerian comedian, Debo Adebayo professionally known as Mr. Macaroni has reacted to the current state of insecurity in the country.

In a tweet, the comedian blasted Nigerian leaders, stating that they have failed woefully in protecting the lives of citizens.

He wrote: ”The Nigerian Government has failed woefully in protecting the lives of the people. As irresponsible as they are, they use the Same Police responsible for the safety of Nigerians to oppress Nigerians. We don’t have Leaders. We have Tyrants in government!!!”