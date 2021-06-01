Those behind the struggle for scrapping of the NYSC scheme do not mean well for this country

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar has said that those behind calls for scrapping of the National Youth Service (NYSC) scheme do not mean well for the country.

The Monarch made the claim while hosting some selected members of NYSC Batch A stream 2 Corps members posted to Sokoto state in his palace on Monday May 31.

Abubakar who disclosed that the NYSC scheme was established to foster the nation’s unity and strengthen ties among Nigerians, added that the scheme is the most needed programme in view of the present situation when Nigeria is almost divided along ethnic and religious lines.

He said;

“I heard there are efforts for the scrapping of the NYSC scheme, I assure you that those behind that struggle do not mean well for this country.”

The Sultan noted that the two major religions in Nigeria, Christianity and Islam are against the killing of innocent people and also urged youth corps members to consider the state as their second home and explore…