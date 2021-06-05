Bandits kill 66 people in 8 Kebbi villages

66 people have been killed by bandits in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Nafiu Abubakar said the massacre took place on Thursday in eight villages of the council. He said the state police command had already dispatched a detachment of the officers and men of the police force to the area.

Abubakar said;

“The killing took place in Koro, kimpi, Gaya, Dimi, Zutu, Rafin Gora and Iguenge villages, all in Danko/Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State.”

Eyewitnesses said most residents of the affected villages have escaped to nearby Riba town for safety.