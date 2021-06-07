Security operatives arrest female spiritualist, three suspected criminals terrorizing Oyo community

Oyo State Security Outfit, code named Operation Burst, has arrested a female spiritualist and three members of a criminal syndicate terrorising Akanran village in Ona-Ara Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspects were apprehended by men of Operation Burst in an uncompleted building around Olode area of Amuloko on Sunday, June 6.

Investigation revealed that that the female suspect provided charms to the gang to carry out their criminal activities.

It was further gathered that their arrest came weeks after men of Operation Burst, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN, and others began to track them.

The suspects have been handed over to the divisional police headquarters at Akanran, by the Operation Burst team headed by Lieutenant John.

“They were arrested in an uncompleted house. On many occasions, the security men tried in vain because they went with their vehicles and on sighting them, they will flee. This time, they changed…