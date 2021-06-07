Your order goes against Nigerian laws. This amounts to an attack on media and freedom of speech





Radio Now 95.3FM, a Lagos-based radio station which was launched in 2020 has challenged the recent directive from National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) that television and radio stations should deactivate their Twitter accounts.

While the NBC warned that “it will be unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronise the suspended Twitter”, Executive director of the radio station, Kadaria Ahmed said the directive amounts to an attack on the media and freedom of speech, both of which are guaranteed by the Constitution of Nigeria.

Ahmed pointed out that Section 22 of Nigeria’s constitution guarantees press freedom by stating that the press, radio, television, and other agencies of the mass media shall at all time be free to uphold the fundamental objectives. She added that they will be engaging their lawyers on the legality of the order.

Source: Linda Ikeji