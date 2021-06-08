Footballer, Jude Ighalo’s mother reveals why she’ll rather remain in the UAE than return to Nigeria (video)

Jude Odion Ighalo’s mother has said she’ll prefer to remain in the United Arab Emirates than return to Nigeria because of the power outage in Nigeria.

The footballer’s mother, who is currently visiting UAE courtesy of her son, was asked during a ride in a private jet if she looks forward to returning to Nigeria or will prefer to remain in the UAE.

She said she would rather remain in the Arab nation and only return to Nigeria to visit.

“No ‘up NEPA’ in UAE,” she said, referring to the epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

