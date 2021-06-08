PDP House of Reps members walk out as Gbajabiamila rules against request to demand overturn of Twitter ban

House of Representatives members elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday June 8, staged a walk out after speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila ruled against a request to demand overturn of Twitter ban by the executive.

A lawmaker from Rivers state, Kingsley Chinda had raised a point of order, demanding that the house should ask the federal government to lift the suspension pending the conclusion of an investigation Gbajabiamila mandated relevant house committees to carry out and report back within 10 days.

While Chinda insisted that the 10 days duration means Nigerians won’t have access to the social media platform pending conclusion of the investigation, the Speaker ruled him out of order, stating that it can’t be revisited as the matter had been concluded and ruled upon.

He said;