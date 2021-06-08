R.Kelly’s lead lawyers request to be taken off case ahead of federal trial

Two lead attorneys who have been working with R. Kelly have requested to withdraw from the case ahead of the embattled singer’s upcoming federal sex trafficking case in Brooklyn

The attorneys, Steven Greenberg and Michael Leonard filed documents to withdraw, which have yet to be approved, on Monday.

“Our reasons for withdrawal are significant and it is impossible, in our belief, for us to be able to continue to properly represent Mr. Kelly under the current circumstances,” Greenberg wrote to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly. The two Chicago-based attorneys also said that they “are willing to (serve) as effective stand-by counsel” if it’s deemed necessary by the court.

The request comes amid reports Greenberg and Leonard are having disagreements with the other attorneys that are on the team that’s defending Kelly.

“We refused to try a case with lawyers who don’t have the appropriate level of experience and skill because that is not in the…