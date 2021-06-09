88 year old Farmer is charged with murdering wife after she is found buried in septic tank 37 years after he reported her missing

A farmer, David Venables, 88, has been charged with the murder of his wife after her remains were found in a septic tank 37 years after he claimed she had left home without returning.

The 88-year-old was arrested in 2019 after workers discovered human remains in the cesspit at the farmhouse he had previously shared with his wife, Brenda Venables who was 48 as at when she when she went missing in 1982 in Kempsey, Worcestershire.

Her disappearance was treated as a search for a missing person and it never became a murder inquiry until the bones of an adult female were found in the compound.

On Tuesday, June 8, West Mercia Police confirmed that they have charged Mr Venables in connection with his wife’s death two years after her bone remains were found in a bag during “routine maintenance”,

Mrs Venables’ name was added to her parents’ gravestone 16 miles away in Rushock, recording her year of death as 1982.

Forensic officers were seen scouring the farmland and…