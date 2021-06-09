Balenciaga and Crocs team up to release stiletto heels inspired by the clogs (photos)

Balenciaga and Crocs have released a pair of stiletto heels inspired by the clogs.

It is unclear how much the Balenciaga Crocs 2.0′ will cost but they are set to be released in 2022. Meanwhile, a previous Balenciaga and Crocs collaboration sold for £600.

The same collection also includes rain boots with a platform sole and they are available in a range of colours.

The new collections were met with mixed reactions online with some Twitter users saying the shoes were ‘painful’ and unnecessary, while others said they couldn’t wait to get their hands on a pair.

‘I mean… wtf Balenciaga and Crocs are thinking they are doing with this,’ one person wrote.

‘I love crocs but a Balenciaga x Crocs collab is what we DON’T need,’ added someone else.

‘What the f is wrong with people at Balenciaga? Can’t decide whether it’s a joke or just making fun of people who buy these,” another user said.

‘Please don’t. This is painful,’ commented someone else.

‘I need…