Builder breaks down house he worked on ‘after owner refused to pay £3,500’

A builder has destroyed the house he built because the owner, who is on holiday, refused to pay him an extra amount of money.

Homeowner, Jay Kurji, 40, asked for a two-storey extension and an enlarged kitchen on his house in Stoneygate, Leicester.

However, he fell out with his builder after he refused to pay an extra £3,500.

He said: “I had gone on holiday and was 200 miles [away] when it all happened on Tuesday (June 8).

“I’ve contacted the police, who said it was a dispute and not a criminal case, and I’ve emailed Trading Standards. I’m still on holiday so it’s difficult to sort out from here.

“I bought the house last year. The builder started in February and we wanted lots of work done so it could become our family home for six of us.

“We wanted a two-storey extension, a new roof, new wiring and for it to be more environmentally-friendly. Unfortunately, I picked the worst builder.”

He said that after refusing to pay, the builder left…