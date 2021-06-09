Can anybody tell me why APC should not win next election?

Governor Hope Uzodinma has challenged Nigerians to give reasons why the All Progressives Congress (APC) should not win the 2023 general elections in the country.

Addressing newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday June 8, the Imo state Governor claimed that no one has come in concrete terms to accuse the Buhari-led administration of failure.

Uzodinma also alleged that part of the problem this government is facing is the deliberate attempt by some group of people to pull it down.

He said;