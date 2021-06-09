CAN sends condolence message following TB Joshua’s death

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed sadness over the death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

This comes days after the death of the popular televangelist and after Dele Momodu and Daddy Freeze had questioned why no condolence message had been shared by the Christian community in Nigeria.

CAN, in a letter signed by its president, Samson Ayokunle, hailed T.B. Joshua’s devotion to propagating the gospel. The statement was shared by the CAN’s spokesperson, Bright Bayo Oladeji, on his Facebook account on June 8.

The letter addressed to TB Joshua’s wife reads: “The news of the demise of your darling husband, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, who was until his transition at the age of Fifty-Seven (57) was the leader and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations came to us amidst great shock and sorrow.

“We are particularly sad because the deceased showed no trace of illness prior to…