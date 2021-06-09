FCT police arrest suspected armed robbers and impersonators (photos)

Police officers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested four suspects at Nyanya for armed robbery and impersonation.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the command, ASP Yusuf Mariam, two of the suspects, James Salifu 27 years and Umar Hamza 33 years, were arrested by detectives during a routine stop and search operations on June Sunday 6.

She said the suspects who intended to dispossess their unsuspecting victim of his vehicle, confessed to being members of an armed robbery syndicate terrorizing the Nyanya axis. Exhibits recovered from them include two (2) locally made pistols, four (4) rounds of live ammunition, and charms.

She added that two other suspects Patrick John (26-year-old) and Chinyere Ikenna (31-year-old) both male, were arrested for impersonating military personnel and defrauding members of the public. She said the duo who confessed to most of their fraudulent activities, were caught while attempting to rob their victim…