Mum mauled to death by pack of pit bulls while visiting friends’ home

A mum has been mauled to death by three pit bulls while visiting a home in Australia.

Amanda Carmichael, 41, was brutally attacked by three cross-breed terriers as she met friends in Maryborough, Queensland, at about 9am on Tuesday, June 8.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the dogs have been put down after officers seized them from a shed at the property and found them to be unregistered.

Emergency services arrived at the home to find Ms Carmichael suffering critical injuries to her neck, chest and arm.

They battled to save her life but she died at the scene while others present kept the dogs confined.

Maryborough Acting Inspector Wade Lee said initial inquiries suggest that the death was “a very tragic accident”.

“There’s no criminality involved; it’s just tragic and sad,” he said.

Mayor Seymour said: “The dogs were immediately detained and were euthanised last night after the owner surrendered the dogs and police gave their approval.”

