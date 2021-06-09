‘Notorious native doctor’ who allegedly prepares charms for IPOB/ESN members arrested in Imo (photos)

The police in Imo state have arrested a 40-year-old man, Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu, said to be a notorious native doctor who allegedly prepares charms for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and members of the Eastern Network Security, the security arm of the proscribed IPOB.

A statement released by Bala Elkana, spokesperson of the state police command, says on June 8, tactical teams of the command through diligent and painstaking investigations, stormed Ukwuorji, Mbaitoli Local Government area, along Onitsha road, and arrested a 65-year-old man, Ezeugo Ordu, a native of Ubachima, Omuma, Oru West LGA.

According to Bala, Ezeugo during interrogation confessed to being a member of IPOB/ESN, and made useful statements to the Police as regards to the recent attacks on Police stations as well as the residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma. The police spokesperson said Ezeugo further led operatives of the command to the IPOB/ESN camp, a Bush close to Njaba River where nine…