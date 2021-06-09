OctaFX Copytrading introduces Risk Score

It’s a revolutionary feature that helps clients evaluate and choose Master Traders

OctaFX Copytrading is a popular service that allows clients to profit by copying trades from professional traders, also known as Master Traders. The company recently introduced Risk Score—a game-changing feature that enables copiers to choose Master Traders based on the risk of their trading strategy.

OctaFX Copytrading is a top-rated service among the company’s clients. There are two great reasons for its popularity. First, you can access the service with just one tap through the OctaFX Copytrading app or the desktop version. Second, you need zero Forex expertise to start making a profit.

Wondering how it works? The clients, known as copiers, choose professional traders, known as Master Traders, to copy their trades. Whenever a Master Trader opens an order, the same order opens in a copier’s account automatically. That way, a copier can simply trust a Master Trader’s expertise…