Polytechnic lecturers suspend strike after 65 days

The Academic Staff Union Of Polytechnics (ASUP) have suspended its 65-day-old strike, following an appraisal of the report indicating the gradual implementation of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed between the Union and the Federal Government.
National Publicity Secretary of the group, Abdullahi Yalwa said the suspension of the strike will take effect from June 10.
The statement read;
“The suspension is for a period of three months to enable the government complete the execution of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the Union since 27th April 2021.
“As part of the efforts communicated by the Federal Ministry of Education, certain items have been fulfilled like the reconstitution and inauguration of governing councils and visitation panels in Nigerian Federal Polytechnics while we are led to believe that the release of funds for infrastructure revitalization and minimum wage arrears is currently being processed.
“Other…
Source: Linda Ikeji