South African woman sentenced to 22 years imprisonment for brutal murder of her husband

A South African woman, Nonkululeko Ngwabe, 46, has been convicted and sentenced to 22 years imprisonemnt for the brutal murder of her husband.

Nonkululeko was sentenced in Pietermaritzburg High Court in Kwazulu-Natal on Monday, June 7.

She conspired with three men to kill her husband, Warrant Officer Thulani Ngwabe on November 3, 2019.

According to SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, on 3 November 2019, a lifeless body of Warrant Officer Ngwabe,51, who was stationed at Margate Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was found on the railway lines near Port Shepstone beach with multiple stab wounds.

A case of murder was reported at Port Shepstone police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime unit for intensive investigation.

Hawks members first arrested his wife in December 2019. Her apprehension led to the information about her accomplices she allegedly hired to…