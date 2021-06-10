Abductors of UNIJOS lecturer demand N10m ransom

Abductors of University of Jos lecturer, Dr. Dan Ella, have demanded a ransom of N10 million to secure his release.

Dr. Ella of the Department of Theatre and Film Arts was kidnapped in the early hours of Wednesday, June 9, by gunmen who stormed his residence behind Haske Quarters, Lamingo in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Dr Lazarus Maigoro, Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of University, ASUU, of the institution, confirmed the latest development to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

“This is a sad development; gunmen coming after our members who are just average Nigerians. As I speak, the kidnappers have put a demand for a ransom of N10 million to secure his release,” he said.

The ASUU chairman called on security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the release of his colleague.

Maigoro also urged the personnel to be proactive in addressing the security challenges in the country.