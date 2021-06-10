FG declares Monday June 14 public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 14, 2021 as a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on this occasion and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a United and prosperous Nation.

Aregbesola said any form of agitation that threatens the unity of the country should be shunned for the good of all, saying the space known as Nigeria would be a haven of peace, unity and progress if all citizens love his or her neighbour and embrace the spirit of brotherliness.