Gunmen abduct three housewives and others in Kaduna state

Three housewives have been abducted by gunmen at old Birnin Yero town along Kaduna-Zaria Highway.

Eyewitnesses said 10 people were abducted when armed men stormed the area around 11 pm on Monday June 7.

A resident of the community who disclosed that two of the victims are sons of the community leader, told Daily Trust that the armed men raided many houses during the operation.

The local source said;