Manchester City kit man who won Sergio Aguero’s £40k Range Rover in a raffle arranged by striker is selling off the car for £23k

A Manchester City’s kit man has put a Range Rover for sale on eBay that was gifted by the departing club legend Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine striker organised a raffle for staff before saying his emotional goodbyes and joining Barcelona as a free agent last week.

Before he left, Ally Marland, a popular member of the backroom staff since he joined in 2012, was the lucky winner and was handed the keys in the car park by Aguero.

According to Daily Mail, Ally and his wife Nicky who both already have two cars decided to put the 2016 Range Rover Evoque – valued at £40,000 – on eBay with a starting price of £23,000.

A total of five percent of the sale will be donated to Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley as a kind gesture from the couple.

‘We are aware of the work they do and how they rely on donations to operate,’ Nicky told the Sun.

Aguero in addition to the raffle with the Range Rover, spent £60,000 in total on watches for each of the 60…