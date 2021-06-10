PDP asks members of international community to impose travel ban on Buhari, Lai Mohammed, Malami and their family members over Twitter ban





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have asked the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and other members of the International Communities to impose a travel ban on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and members of their family.

The opposition party which predicates its demand on the “violation of UN international Charter on Human Rights by President Muhammadu Buhari by banning the use of Twitter in Nigeria”, accused the Buhari-led administration of ‘stifling free speech in Nigeria.’

In a statement signed by the party’s spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP averred that President Buhari, Lai Mohammed, and Abubakar Malami and their agents cannot continue to enjoy diplomatic privileges and rights extended by virtue of their offices in Nigeria, while at the same time flouting the UN Charter.

Source: Linda Ikeji